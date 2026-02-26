Amber Alert issued for 9 month old boy allegedly abducted in Barrow County

BARROW COUNTY, GA — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-month-old boy allegedly abducted out of Barrow County.

According to police, 9-month-old Rafael Rubio was allegedly abducted by 20-year-old Cesar Martinez. Authorities say they may be traveling toward Gwinnett County.

Police say they are believed to be traveling in a red 2020 Toyota Camry with an unknown Georgia tag.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger.

Rafael was last seen wearing pajamas and brown socks.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the police.