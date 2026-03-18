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Amazon plans to cut USPS deliveries, dealing major financial blow to Postal Service

By WSB Radio News Staff
USPS vehicle (SUNDRY PHOTOGRAPHY/Sundry Photography - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Amazon says it plans to ship far fewer packages through the U.S. Postal Service later this year.

Michael Wallace with CBS Radio reports sources told The Wall Street Journal that Amazon wants to reduce its postal volume by at least two-thirds by October, when its current contract with the agency expires.

“It will be a huge financial blow to the Postal Service. Amazon is its biggest customer,” Wallace said.

The Postal Service delivered more than a billion Amazon packages last year, representing about 15% of its business.

The agency posted a net loss of $9 billion last year.

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