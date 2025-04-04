Alpharetta man faces federal charges after largest fentanyl bust in Georgia history

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — A 39-year-old Alpharetta man is now facing federal charges after what authorities are calling the largest fentanyl bust in Georgia’s history.

Antwuan Brown was arrested last month as part of a joint investigation between Sandy Springs Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Officers say Brown was found in possession of approximately 240,000 fentanyl pills and 4.5 kilograms of fentanyl powder.

He is charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, a serious federal offense that carries significant prison time if convicted.

“Two milligrams of fentanyl can kill an individual,” said Sergeant Leon Millholland of the Sandy Springs Police Department. “According to the DEA, this is the largest fentanyl seizure ever recorded in the state of Georgia.”

The head of the DEA’s Atlanta Division noted that fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.

Brown is scheduled to appear in federal court in Atlanta. Authorities have not released additional details about the investigation.