Alpharetta city leaders warn about public hearing email scam

ALPHARETTA, GA — A scam that targets public hearing applicants has residents in one metro Atlanta city on high alert.

City of Alpharetta officials are alerting residents, businesses and developers about scammers who send emails appearing to come from the city and including fake invoices requesting payment for permits or services.

“Local governments across the region are seeing similar scams. Scammers often monitor public meeting agendas to target applicants directly,” said Alpharetta city officials.

City officials say they are working with authorities to investigate the scam and keep the community safe.

If you receive a suspicious email, here are things to look for:

Official City emails always end with @alpharetta.ga.us.

Emails may include invoices or ask for payments via wire transfer, which the City does NOT use for Community Development fees.

Treat any unsolicited attachments or links as suspicious.

If you receive a suspicious email, contact Alpharetta Community Development at 678-297-6070. For more information, please visit the city website at alpharetta.ga.us.