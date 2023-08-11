‘All the single ladies’ and the rest of the BeyHive have arrived to see Beyonce in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The ATL is now Bey-T-L -- at least for the next few days.

Friday night kicks off the first of three Beyonce concerts for her Renaissance Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Concertgoers ahead of the show were outside the stadium. They were dressed in metallic skirts, boots, and rhinestones, showing that the BeyHive has officially arrived to see Queen Beyonce.

On top of plenty of sequins, Beyonce fans will also see plenty of security inside and outside of the stadium.

“They’re pretty tight out here. You get around nowhere,” concertgoer Zariya Jackson said.

Atlanta police will be on deck to control the crowds.

This week, Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials put out some concert tips for fans, suggesting people carry only clear bags, arrive early, pre-purchase parking, or take MARTA.

Dana Brown said that she parked at her job and took the train over.

“I actually work downtown, so I parked at my job and took MARTA so we wouldn’t get stuck in traffic,” Brown said.

As for Joshua Jordan, he plans to battle the traffic and drive to the concerts. He has tickets for all three nights.

“I’m coming three days in a row! Tomorrow is going to be a surprise too. Oh honey, but I’m so ready. This is my third Beyonce concert and every show I’ve been to she puts on a show honey,” Jordan said.

