AirTag leads police to stolen music equipment in metro Atlanta

MARIETTA, GA — From license plate readers to home security cameras, technology aids in crime-solving, and sometimes it helps victims help themselves.

A man’s valuable musical equipment was left in his car while he was moving, and someone stole it. Fortunately, the musician had placed an air tag with the items and traced them to a Guitar Center in Marietta on Terrell Mill Road.

“He did everything correct. He contacted authorities. We were able to confront the individual that had those items and that individual will now face charges for being in possession of stolen items, “Chuck McPhilamy with the Marietta Police said.

Police said they found Johnathan Lamar Brown and the stolen equipment and instruments that are worth in total thousands of dollars.

McPhilamy said Guitar Center staff estimated the equipment was worth somewhere between $6,000 and $10,000.

He adds while it doesn’t always work flawlessly, an AirTag can play a role in finding stolen items.

The equipment has been returned to the owner and Brown was taken to Cobb County Adult Detention Center and has been charged with four counts of theft by receiving stolen property.