Airbnb offering $750 bonus for new hosts in parts of metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Airbnb is offering a financial incentive for homeowners in parts of metro Atlanta to list their properties this summer.

The home-sharing company is offering what it calls a reward of up to $750 for homeowners who list their homes and host their first guests by the end of July.

The offer is available in dozens of ZIP codes across Fulton, Cobb and DeKalb counties.

In a statement, Airbnb officials said the company is looking to add more rental homes in the Atlanta area to help meet expected summer demand, including an influx of visitors tied to the World Cup.

Airbnb describes the promotion as its biggest new host incentive program ever.

According to Deloitte, the average rental in the 73 ZIP codes included in the program could generate about $3,700 before the additional Airbnb reward.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.