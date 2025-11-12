Air Force Master Sgt. returns from Iraq for heartwarming reunion with son in metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, GA — A fourth grader at Kemp Elementary School in Cobb County received an emotional surprise during the school’s Veterans Day ceremony.

The Kemp Elementary school principal showed Amare Gore a video message from his father, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Osei Gore, during the school’s holiday program. But the real surprise was waiting around the corner for him.

In a video shared on social media, Amare can be seen running across the room to hug his father in an emotional embrace.

“U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Gore, thank you for letting us be a part of your special return today,” the school wrote in a post. “We are grateful for your service, grateful you share your children with us, grateful for such a special welcome home.”

Gore had been deployed overseas for the past six months.

“An amazing Veteran Program that will be hard to top! A huge thank you to all our Veterans who were able to join us, Mrs Mascheri for directing an incredible program, our 4th grade students & families, & Mr Erwin for playing TAPS,” the school wrote.

Air Force Master Sgt. returns from Iraq for heartwarming return with son in metro Atlanta (Kemp Elementary School)