AI tool helps North Georgia doctors spend more time with patients

ATLANTA — Artificial intelligence is helping doctors at one North Georgia hospital focus more on their patients and less on paperwork.

Dr. Matthew Zimmie with Northeast Georgia Health System says the new AI tool listens to conversations between doctors, patients, and caregivers, then instantly summarizes the visit.

“So what this does is that it takes that cognitive burden off of the provider or the physician and allows them to be present,” Zimmie said.

The technology works in real time, compiling details into a summary that can be quickly added to a patient’s medical chart. Zimmie says that saves doctors time and reduces stress, noting, “You have extra time, it’s like, of course, I can work in that extra patient.”

So far, about 550 providers at Northeast Georgia Health System have been trained to use the tool. Zimmie says patients benefit, too, because the technology allows for “a lot more eye contact, a lot more natural conversations,” making visits feel more personal.

Similar AI systems are already in use at other major hospitals, including Piedmont, Emory, and Wellstar.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story