Agriculture secretary urges Americans to buy U.S.-grown produce amid Cyclospora outbreak

ATLANTA — As the lettuce-linked Cyclospora outbreak continues across the U.S., Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins says the situation has raised concerns about the nation’s food supply while urging consumers to buy American-grown produce.

Rollins said she is confident the federal government is taking the necessary steps to contain the outbreak but believes it highlights the importance of strengthening the U.S. food supply.

“If we aren’t able to recalibrate this system in America with agriculture, we will lose freedom as we know it. It really is that important,” Rollins said.

She also encouraged consumers to purchase produce grown in the United States.

“This is a wake up tip to buy American, buy Georgia produced produce,” Rollins said.

Rollins said she has confidence in the Food and Drug Administration’s response to the outbreak.

“I have full faith in the FDA, our food supply is very safe, but it goes to the bigger question of reshoring our own food supply to America,” Rollins said.

She also called the outbreak a reminder of the country’s food safety system.

“You don’t realize what an incredible food safety system we have in America until you see something like this happen,” Rollins said. “And just support our great American farmers.”

The outbreak has sickened thousands of people in recent weeks. Officials say the majority of cases have been reported in nine Midwestern states and are linked to lettuce sourced from Mexico. Georgia is not among the states at the center of the outbreak, although the Cyclospora parasite has been found in the state.

Some observers say consolidation of food supply chains could worsen the impact and spread of food-borne contaminations in the future.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.