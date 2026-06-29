After months of questions, family of Gwinnett twins accepts double-suicide conclusion

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The family of twin brothers Qaadir and Naazir Lewis says it now accepts the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s conclusion that the brothers died in a double suicide.

The bodies of the 19-year-old twins from Gwinnett County were found atop Bell Mountain in April 2025.

After their deaths, the family publicly disagreed with the GBI’s findings, saying the twins could not have died by suicide.

Now, in a Facebook post, the twins’ aunt, Yasmine Brawner, said the family has reviewed the evidence and reached the same conclusion as state investigators.

According to the post, the family reviewed the GBI’s investigative files and hired its own experts before coming to the same conclusion as the state.

For months, the family insisted the brothers had no reason to take their own lives.

Brawner said the family now hopes to focus on remembering the twins while encouraging conversations about mental health.

The post also says the family remains committed to honoring the twins’ memory, promoting mental health awareness and helping others know they are not alone.

Brawner thanked those who showed support and compassion to the family following the deaths.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.