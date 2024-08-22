Aflac Kickoff Game sold out between Georgia, Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers are just one week away from their Week 1 matchup to open their college football season.

If you’re hoping to snag a ticket to the game, you may be out of luck. The Aflac Kickoff Game announced Thursday that the August 31 game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is officially sold out.

“We’re set to have the best matchup of opening weekend between two of the most successful programs of the last decade,” Peach Bowl Inc. CEO and president Gary Stokan said. “Add in two of the most passionate fan bases in college football and it’s the perfect formula to potentially have a record-breaking crowd to kick off the season in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

This will be the fourth appearance for both Georgia and Clemson in the Aflac Kickoff Game. For fans who couldn’t get a ticket, game officials said fans can look at secondary market prices at Ticketmaster.com.

Don’t worry if you can’t get a ticket: You can watch the game live at 12 p.m. August 31 on WSB-TV and ABC, the new home for SEC football every Saturday this fall.

WSB-TV is also launching SEC GameDay on 2 postgame show. The 30-minute weekly show covers the hottest conference in college football and brings fans live post-game coverage every Saturday night.

SEC GameDay on 2 is hosted by Sports Director Zach Klein, Sports Anchor Alison Mastrangelo, and Sports Reporter Luke Hetrick. This experienced team delivers SEC fans a front-row pass to players, coaches, and every game-changing play during the SEC college football season.

SEC GameDay on 2 will bring unmatched expert perspectives from former NFL and Georgia Bulldog players Aaron Murray, Brandon Boykin, and Champ Bailey.



