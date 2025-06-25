Local

Aflac facing 11 proposed federal class actions over data breach

By Gina Cervetti, Bloomberg
Aflac Headquarters in Columbus
ATLANTA, GA — Aflac is facing at least 11 proposed federal class actions over a data breach that exposed the information of thousands of people.

The separate lawsuits allege that the health insurance provider failed in its duties to implement reasonable and adequate data security measures and provide timely notice of this month’s incident.

According to the complaints, the data breach was carried out by the Scattered Spider cybercrime group and the information exposed included social security numbers, health information, and insurance claims.

The company said on its website that it discovered the intrusion June 12 and shut it down within hours.

