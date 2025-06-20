Local

Aflac confirms cyberattack, customer and employee data potentially exposed

By WSB Radio News Staff
COLUMBUS, GA — Georgia based insurance provider Aflac has confirmed it was the target of a cyberattack earlier this month, with potential exposure of sensitive personal data belonging to customers, employees, and agents.

In a statement released this morning, the company said cybercriminals may have accessed Social Security numbers, insurance claims, and health-related information. The full extent of the breach is still under investigation.

Aflac reports the attack was detected and stopped within hours, and the company has launched a thorough review of the incident.

To support those potentially affected, Aflac is offering free credit monitoring and identity theft protection. Impacted individuals are encouraged to contact a dedicated call center the company has set up in response to the breach.

The company says it will provide further updates as more details become available.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

