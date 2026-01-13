Affordability takes center stage as Georgia lawmakers begin new session

ATLANTA — As state lawmakers meet under the Gold Dome for the start of the 2026 legislative session, affordability is dominating the conversation.

Lawmakers in both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly point to rising rents, insurance premiums and grocery bills as major concerns for Georgians. However, leaders differ on how to provide relief.

In the Senate, Republican leaders are pushing to eliminate Georgia’s state income tax. State Sen. Blake Tillery says doing away with the tax would provide meaningful relief.

“This isn’t a joke, it’s not a gimmick, it’s not $20 you find in the back pocket or in a seat cushion; this is real relief to help Georgia families pay for gas, groceries, and childcare,” Tillery said.

Meanwhile, Republicans in the House are focused on legislation aimed at providing property tax relief. House Speaker Jon Burns says the chamber is open to considering different approaches.

Senate President Pro Tem Larry Walker says affordability will be the Senate’s top priority this session.

“Georgians are having a hard time with the economy, buying groceries, affording rent or buying a house, and that’s going to be our focus; the things that matter to hardworking Georgians,” Walker said.

Walker says lawmakers will focus on what he calls “kitchen table, pocketbook issues” as the session gets underway.

Democrats have expressed skepticism about both proposals. House Democratic Whip Sam Park says lawmakers need to consider the long-term impact of changes to tax policy.

“We are acting in the best interest and taking into consideration the long term,” Park said.

Park also raised concerns about how property tax changes could affect local governments.

“I’m very concerned with respect to ensuring we’re not handcuffing our local government, certainly when it comes to ensuring that we can fund public schools,” he said.

Lawmakers say bills aimed at addressing affordability will be a major focus throughout the 40-day legislative session, as many Georgians continue to deal with rising costs across the state.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.