Advocates call on lawmakers to ban gun modification devices known as “switches”

ATLANTA — Gun safety advocates are meeting with lawmakers at the State Capitol to push for new legislation addressing gun accessibility, including a proposal to ban devices known as “switches” that can modify guns into fully automatic weapons.

Advocates with groups including Moms Demand Action are calling for the ban. In 2019, Phyliss Jackson’s son was killed in Augusta with a handgun that was modified.

“We are all here today to say enough is enough,” Jackson states.

Last year, lawmakers passed sweeping school safety legislation, but some advocates say new laws are urgently needed to address gun accessibility.

State Representative Omari Crawford is proposing legislation to ban devices known as “switches.”

“With a small piece of metal, a person can convert a handgun into a machine gun,” Crawford states.

Students and parents also gathered at the State Capitol to call on lawmakers to pass new gun safety legislation. Northview High School student Sanai Costen says students live with the fear of a shooting.

“It really is disheartening, and it’s upsetting, and it’s sad to see,” Costen states.

Crawford says the devices can make weapons more dangerous.

“Those weapons are not for hunting, they’re not for protecting, they are used for mass destruction,” he states.

Crawford says he hopes lawmakers can build on the sweeping school safety legislation passed last year.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.