Advocacy groups demand changes at Atlanta ICE field office over reported conditions

ATLANTA — Advocacy groups are calling on ICE to improve conditions at its Atlanta field office, citing reports of inhumane treatment of detainees.

Legal Director Cory Isaacson of ACLU Georgia said the agency has received reports of people being held for days, even weeks, in a room designed for no more than 24 hours.

Isaacson says what is happening is “completely unacceptable.”

“What we’re hearing about the conditions is just horrific,” said Isaacson. “No showers, beds, toothbrushes or toothpaste, basic medical care even contact with lawyers or relatives. If we don’t see immediate and significant changes in Atlanta, we are not going to leave it at this.”

Isaacson added that the conditions violate ICE’s own policies and are illegal.

“In addition to filthy conditions, the lack of necessary medical care, the lack of any beds so people are sleeping on the floor without pillows, we are also hearing wide reporting of people being unable to contact their family members,” she said.

Isaacson says officials are going to urgently look into next steps.

WSB Radio is asking ICE’s Atlanta Field office director for comment.