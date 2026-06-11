Additional Atlanta-based gang members sentenced to federal prison

ATLANTA — Four additional members of an Atlanta-based street gang have been sentenced to federal prison for multiple crimes, including drug trafficking, armed robbery and firearms offenses, officials said.

Georgia officials said three gang members were sentenced this week after pleading guilty to federal crimes tied to their activity. Two additional members were sentenced previously, and a sixth member is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said the defendants were involved in violent and drug-related criminal activity tied to the “GoodFellas” gang.

“These gang members maimed children in a drive-by shooting, beat and robbed a man, introduced poisonous drugs into a state prison, trafficked cocaine, and unlawfully possessed firearms,” Hertzberg said. “We will continue to partner with federal and local law enforcement to dismantle the GoodFellas gang and prosecute its members who engage in violence or traffic drugs in our community.”

Hertzberg said the group engaged in a range of violent and drug-related offenses across the metro Atlanta area.

“Violent gangs that engage in shootings, armed robberies, drug trafficking, and firearms offenses have no place in our communities,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said. “These sentences send a clear message that individuals who use violence and intimidation to further criminal enterprises will be brought to justice. We are proud of the collaborative work with our federal and local partners that helped secure these outcomes and make Atlanta safer for our residents.”

Daquan Cosby, 28, of Decatur, was sentenced to nine years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Trayvon Hawkins, 27, of Atlanta, also known as “Baby Cold World” and “Freeze,” was sentenced to nine years in prison followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

De’Andre Jackson, 23, of Clarkston, also known as “Gen,” “Glock,” and “Glizzy,” was sentenced to 15 years and six months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.