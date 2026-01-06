Acworth police officer uses life-saving device to help choking resident

ACWORTH, GA — An Acworth police officer and a specialized life-saving device are being credited with helping to save a choking resident at an assisted living facility.

Police say officers were dispatched to the Northstar Square Assisted Living facility on Quick Water Landing after a report that a resident was choking and turning blue. Staff members were performing CPR when an officer arrived on scene.

Police say the officer used a department-issued LifeVac device to help clear the resident’s airway. The device was used successfully, allowing the resident to breathe again.

Officials say this marks the third time LifeVac devices have been used successfully in the city of Acworth.