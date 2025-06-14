Actress Paula Patton hopes to inspire others in new movie ‘Finding Faith’

ATLANTA, Ga. — Popular actress Paula Patton hopes to inspire others in the new movie “Finding Faith” that was just released in theatres.

According to Patton, “Finding Faith” is described as a thriller and a love story and it will take you on a “rollercoaster of emotions and an adventure.”

The movie features many life lessons and will “leave you feeling inspired and reminding you to find the faith yourself,” Patton said.

Among the all-star ensemble cast include Keith David, Loretta Devine, Stephen Bishop, Nadine Velazquez, and Demetrius Grosse.

“We had an incredible cast, and it was a such pleasure working with all of them,” the Los Angeles native said.

Patton spoke about how she first received the role.

“This movie is about a woman named Faith and she gets hit with a terrible tragedy and loses everything. She loses herself essentially,” Patton said. “It’s about her journey to find her way back and find her faith.”

She says the cast met and spoke about real life experiences and how they found faith through adverse moments.

What was really special to Patton was getting together with the cast and talking about their own journeys of when you experience challenging times.

“When we signed on to the movie, everybody felt inspired because it spoke to something inside of themselves. From Loretta Devine to Keith David, to Demetrius, to Stephen Bishop to Nadine Velasquez, we all knew about a journey similar to this in our personal lives and we were that much more inspired to make it come to life,” Patton said.

Patton also talked about the many lessons she’s learned as an actress and stepping into different roles in TV and film.

“What I have learned its about the way that you approach everything so that you can maximize your experience. You have to realize that everybody you encounter is bringing you some sort of information, so don’t ever block that,” Patton said. “You don’t have to do anything to manipulate yourself to fit into any model of what other people want. You just need to be your true authentic self and really trust that and everything will follow. Whether you’re a producer or acting, it’s about embracing the truth.”

Patton fondly recalled when she was informed about the script for the movie.

“The day that the movie came to me, I had been dealing with a challenging experience and had a lot of fear and anxiety. I was looking at my life and not knowing what was coming next,” she said.

Patton said she then put all of her faith and trust in God.

“I said ‘I give it to you God. I am tired of being fearful and I am going to put this at your feet. I said ‘just for one week Paula, try to imagine that everything is working in your favor. So just have faith and trust,” Patton said.

She says she was “really set free and felt great. It is about facing our fear and realizing there is nothing to actually be afraid of,” Patton continued.

Then, Patton’s friend and neighbor Charles Porter came to her about a script in the movie, “Finding Faith.” When Patton heard the exciting news, she was speechless.

“I nearly dropped the phone because it was as if God had delivered it to me. It was remarkable,” she continued. “This is the theme of the movie that when you finally give yourself over to having absolute faith, you can have miracles show up in your life.”

Her father, Charles passed away five years ago. She also talked about how important he was to her throughout her life.

Patton says she learned about discipline and hard work from her father.

“My dad was one of the hardest workers,” she said. “My dad grew up picking cotton in Como, Mississippi. His parents were sharecroppers. He was one of the hardest working men I’ve ever known. He had faith in himself and never stopped.”

Patton is proud that her passion and dedication in every role always shows.

“I love playing this game of make believe. Nothing brings me greater pleasure then being able to lose myself in a character,” she said. “It fills me with so much joy.”

Patton began her career behind the scenes in film and television before making her acting debut in the movie "Hitch."

She has been in several films, including Déjà Vu, Precious, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and The Perfect Match.

She offered words of wisdom for aspiring actors and actresses.

“Because it is a competitive business, you have to trust that what is for you, is for you,” Patton said. “Celebrate anybody else’s’ win like its your own because its never blocking your blessings. Allow the universe and God to do its work. Don’t feel like you need to chase anything because it will come to you. You don’t have to worry if you’re not invited somewhere, that is God’s protection. Walk with ease.”