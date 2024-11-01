Actress Erika Christensen to advocate drug free mental health at women’s expo in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Actress Erika Christensen will be one of the guests appearing at the Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo at the Cobb Galleria Centre.

The expo runs from November 2-3, with doors opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. On Saturday starting at 2 p.m., Christensen will be a keynote speaker on the main stage advocating for the drug free mental health lifestyle.

Christiansen is an established actress having worked decades in Hollywood alongside other accomplished actors such as Scarlet Johansson, Michael Douglas, Jodie Foster, Goldie Hawn, and Kevin Costner to name a few. She debuted at age 17 with the modern-day classic movie, Traffic, which was awarded four Oscars in 2001. Christensen’s performance in the film garnered her the MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Female Performance, as well as the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast.

She is currently starring opposite Ramón Rodríguez as Angela Polaski in the hit TV series, Will Trent. The show is filming it’s third season and not only is it filmed in Atlanta, but an extra charm is that the story is set in Atlanta as well.

She plans to discuss and offer advice about her personal journey with improving and maintaining mental health without relying on prescription drugs. She credits the best-selling novel, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, in shaping how she learned to take control of her mental health and change her lifestyle. Using highly workable, non-drug techniques, Christiansen advocates that she was guided in overcoming anxieties, fears, and the pressure that comes with an acting career or anyone that is considered a public figure.

This comes at a crucial time when Georgians and people all around the world are experiencing higher rates of mental distress, like anxiety and depression.

The CDC reports that nearly 1 in 5 young adults (18.4%) sought such therapy in 2022. This figure was up over 12% from the survey’s results in 2019. U.S. federal survey data also shows that adults are three times more likely to prefer talk therapy over medication. Closer to home, Georgians report experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression above the national average, according to a 2023 U.S. Census Bureau survey.

According to the Atlanta Women’s Expo website, the expo combines to bring awareness to “the very best in shopping, speakers, makeovers, and rejuvenation for the Ultimate Experience for Women.”