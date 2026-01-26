Actor who played Michael Oher in ‘The Blindside’ movie on life support in Atlanta hospital

ATLANTA — The actor who is known for his role as Michael Oher in ‘The Blindside’ is on life support at an Atlanta hospital, his family said.

According to a Gofundme post created by family members, Quinton Aaron is currently hospitalized and on life support due to a severe blood infection.

According to family, this has been sudden.

“This has been sudden, frightening, and overwhelming for his loved ones. As he fights for his life, his family is facing an immense emotional and financial burden — medical expenses, living costs, and the uncertainty of how long this road to recovery may be," the post reads.