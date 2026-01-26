Actor who played Michael Oher in ‘The Blindside’ movie on life support in Atlanta hospital

ATLANTA — The actor who is known for his role as Michael Oher in ‘The Blindside’ is on life support at an Atlanta hospital, his family said.
According to a Gofundme post created by family members, Quinton Aaron is currently hospitalized and on life support due to a severe blood infection.
According to family, this has been sudden.
“This has been sudden, frightening, and overwhelming for his loved ones. As he fights for his life, his family is facing an immense emotional and financial burden — medical expenses, living costs, and the uncertainty of how long this road to recovery may be," the post reads.
Many of you know Quinton Aaron as the gentle giant who brought Michael Oher to life in The Blind Side alongside Sandra Bullock. But those who truly know Quinton know something even more powerful than his performances on screen — his heart.
Quinton is one of the kindest, most genuine people you could ever meet. He shows up for others. He encourages, uplifts, and gives freely of himself, often without asking for anything in return. Today, he needs us to show up for him.
When someone is this critically ill, life doesn’t pause. Bills don’t stop. Expenses continue to pile up. And no family should have to choose between focusing on their loved one’s survival and worrying about how they will make it through financially.
That’s why we are asking for help.
Every donation — no matter the size — will go directly toward supporting Quinton’s medical needs and helping his family stay afloat during this incredibly difficult time. If you are unable to give, sharing this fundraiser is just as powerful.
Quinton has spent his life inspiring others, reminding us that compassion and humanity still matter in this world. Now, as he fights one of the hardest battles of his life, let’s surround him with that same love.
Please keep Quinton in your thoughts and prayers.
Please give if you can.
Please share so others can help.
Together, we can lift this burden from his family and help give Quinton the support he needs to heal.
From the bottom of our hearts — thank you. ❤️— Family of Quinton Aaron