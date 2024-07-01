Local

Clayton County experiencing HVAC issues leading to high temperatures inside jail

By WSBTV

Clayton County Jail (WSB-TV)

By WSBTV

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Jail is experiencing issues with its HVAC inside of the jail, Sheriff Levon Allen said in a news release.

“The Clayton County Jail is currently experiencing a malfunction with the HVAC units at the jail. This affects the employees, contract staff, and detainees/inmates,” the sheriff’s office said.

Temperatures inside the jail currently is currently as low as 79.5 degrees in some areas and 90.7 degrees in others, officials say.

Officials contracted by the city have been called to fix the issue, however, the sheriff’s office did not provide any insight as to when the issue would be fixed.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!