Clayton County experiencing HVAC issues leading to high temperatures inside jail

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Jail is experiencing issues with its HVAC inside of the jail, Sheriff Levon Allen said in a news release.

“The Clayton County Jail is currently experiencing a malfunction with the HVAC units at the jail. This affects the employees, contract staff, and detainees/inmates,” the sheriff’s office said.

Temperatures inside the jail currently is currently as low as 79.5 degrees in some areas and 90.7 degrees in others, officials say.

Officials contracted by the city have been called to fix the issue, however, the sheriff’s office did not provide any insight as to when the issue would be fixed.



