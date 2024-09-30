‘Absolute relief:’ Metro Atlanta man describes finding sister safe in Asheville after Helene

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Some in metro Atlanta are still waiting to hear from loved ones trapped in Asheville after Helene hit the area, destroying roadways.

“You don’t hear anything, your mind goes all kinds of places,” said Tamela Coval.

She is in Hall County, and just found out her son and daughter there are safe Sunday. Luckily, they were able to make it to a spot with generators and cell service to call home.

“Communication outside of here has been really, really difficult,” said her son, Ian Johnson. “Just knowing people are okay is really bringing people together.”

He said he found his sister by taping a note to the door at her apartment complex.

“I had written a note on her apartment complex door saying, ‘Hey, come to my house. I want to know you’re OK.’ She eventually saw it and came down. We have a better system, now, with meeting up,” said Johnson.

He described hearing his mom on the phone for the first time Sunday.

“Relief. Absolute relief,” said Johnson.

His mom teared up as they said their goodbyes.

“Alright, sweetie, well, just come home,” she told him.

He is a climate scientist who specializes in research and data. He said he may stay to help others. However, bringing his sister home to metro Atlanta before another storm hits may be the next priority.