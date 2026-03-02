Local

Absentee ballot requests open for Georgia midterm primaries

By WSB Radio News Staff
voting ballots FILE PHOTO: (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Georgia voters in the state’s midterm primaries can now apply for absentee ballots.

Monday, March 2, is the first day to request an absentee ballot. The last day to request one is May 7.

Absentee ballots for the May 19 primary will begin being mailed on April 20.

Early voting begins Monday, April 27, and runs through Friday, May 15.

Qualifying also begins March 2, in all of the state’s primaries, including the wide open races for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general.

