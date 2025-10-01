AAA warns speeding is just as deadly as drunk driving

ATLANTA — Speeding is just as deadly as driving drunk, according to AAA, which points to new data highlighting the risks.

Numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show drunk driving accounts for 30 percent of traffic fatalities, while speeding is responsible for 29 percent, nearly identical rates. Overall, speeding contributes to about 40,000 traffic deaths each year in the U.S.

AAA says the problem is widespread in Georgia, where 74 percent of drivers admit to speeding. Most say they do it just to keep up with the flow of traffic, while 27 percent said “a few mph over doesn’t count.” Still, a majority of drivers agree that speeding increases the chances of severe injury or death.

The organization has launched a new traffic safety campaign called “Crashes Hit Different When It Happens to You” to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding and drunk driving.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story