AAA says Georgia gas price average up 1 cent after July 4th holiday

Falling Gasoline Prices A motorist fills up the tank of a vehicle at a gasoline pump at a Costco warehouse Friday, May 31, 2024, in Aurora, Colo. Gas prices are once again on the decline across the U.S. — bringing some ease to drivers at a time of year when it usually costs a little more to fill up your tank. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

ATLANTA — The American Automobile Association reported that gas price averages in the state are up one cent.

This data comes from the Independence Day holiday last week.

The Georgia gas price average increased slightly at the pumps compared to a week ago. Georgians are paying an average price of $3.32 per gallon for regular gas.

Monday’s state average is one cent more than a week ago, one cent more than a month ago, and eight cents more than this time last year.

It costs drivers an average price of $49.80 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gas.

Georgians are now paying $1.20 more to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.

Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said they’re anticipating a possible surge if a hurricane plunges into the refineries.

“Fuel charges experienced a humble hike, in the wake of the July 4th festivities,” said Waiters. The tropics are brewing, promising a hurricane season that could be one for the records. We anticipate a possible surge at the pumps if a tumultuous hurricane plunges into the heart of our refineries and if crude oil continues to rise.”

Regional Prices:

  • The most expensive Georgia metro markets – are Savannah ($3.42), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.35), and Atlanta ($3.34).
  • The least expensive Georgia metro markets – are Rome ($3.25), Athens ($3.24), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.19).

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

  • Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder.
  • Consider paying in cash vs. a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

  • Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.
  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.


