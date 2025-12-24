AAA offers free Tow to Go service in Georgia during holidays

ATLANTA — Georgia is one of several states where AAA is offering its Tow to Go program during the holiday season.

The free service is available starting at 5pm Christmas Eve through January 2 at 6am and provides a confidential ride and tow home of up to 10 miles. The program is open to both AAA members and non-members.

AAA says Tow to Go is designed to keep impaired drivers off the road, but stresses it should only be used as a last resort if other plans fall through. The organization encourages people attending holiday gatherings to plan ahead by choosing a designated driver or arranging a rideshare.

AAA considers Tow to Go an extra safety net and says alcohol-impaired driving contributes to nearly one-third of all traffic deaths nationwide, tragedies the organization says are entirely preventable.