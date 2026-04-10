90th annual Dogwood Festival underway in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The 90th annual Dogwood Festival is underway at Piedmont Park in Atlanta on Friday.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the three-day Dogwood Festival that features fine art, live entertainment and fun for the whole family to enjoy. The entrance gates in Piedmont Park are located at Charles Allen, 12th Street, 14th Street and Park Drive.

Dogwood Festival Executive Director Brian Hill says he’s happy it’s back for another year.

The festival was in question for awhile. Hill says a collective effort made it possible to move forward with the festival as their costs went up.

“People were wondering if we were going to have to cut back, if it was going to be the same festival, was it going to look the same and have the same feeling that makes it such a tradition. I’m really happy and proud to say yes, it is,” Hill said. “Its been around longer than Gone With The Wind, the movie and the book.”

Ticket prices start at $5 on Friday and $10 for Saturday and Sunday.

Hill says there were added expenses which led to the increase in ticket prices.

“The services it takes to keep it safe and secure, the police and security, dress removal, providing electricity and just the overall infrastructures are some of the biggest expenses that we have,” he added.

On Thursday, Atlanta police announced enhanced security measures for the festival following a deadly shooting at Piedmont Park on April 4 that left one teen girl dead and another injured.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum has one simple message for those planning to attend the Dogwood Festival.

“If you see something that seems out of place, call 911 right away. We’ll have extra 911 operators working this weekend,” he said.

Schierbaum adds there will also be extra patrols around nearby neighborhood streets to address traffic and illegal parking.

Rideshare and public transportation is highly encouraged as the large crowds expected to attend the three-day festival could lead to traffic issues in the area. Attendees are encouraged to use MARTA.

The Dogwood Festival is a rain or shine event.

Festival officials are advising those planning to attend to not bring their dogs with the only exception being service dogs.

For more information, visit the Dogwood Festival website.