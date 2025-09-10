80-year-old woman identified as Cobb County crash victim

COBB COUNTY, GA — Authorities have identified the pedestrian killed in a Cobb County crash early Monday as 80-year-old Mildred Hughes of Kennesaw.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near Crater Lake Drive, north of Barrett Parkway.

Investigators said Hughes was walking southbound on Cobb Parkway when she was struck by an SUV driven by 46-year-old Chris Durland, also of Kennesaw. She died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb County police.