Police investigate deadly pedestrian crash on Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that shut down part of Cobb Parkway during the Monday morning commute.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near Crater Lake, within the city limits of Kennesaw and just north of Barrett Parkway. All lanes were blocked for several hours before reopening around 8:15 a.m.

Aaron Wilson with Cobb Police said the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) unit is leading the investigation. Police have not released details about the victim or the vehicle involved and have not said whether the pedestrian was in a crosswalk.

Wilson added that more information will be provided as the investigation continues.