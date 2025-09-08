8-year-old girl killed in Dunwoody crash identified

DUNWOODY, GA — Officials have identified the girl who died in a crash in metro Atlanta on Saturday evening.

The victim was identified by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner as 8-year-old Mariah Johnson.

Johnson was a passenger in a Honda Civic that was hit by an Atlanta man driving a Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck around 9:30 p.m. on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Police say the driver of the Toyota Tacoma was identified as Jose Alejandro Cuahuizo-Varela drove away and was later captured by officers in Doraville.

He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on felony homicide by vehicle and hit-and-run charges in addition to DUI.