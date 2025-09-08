Crime And Law

8-year-old girl killed in Dunwoody crash identified

By WSB Radio News Staff
Dunwoody patrol car (Courtesy: City of Dunwoody) (Jennifer Boettcher)
By WSB Radio News Staff

DUNWOODY, GA — Officials have identified the girl who died in a crash in metro Atlanta on Saturday evening.

The victim was identified by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner as 8-year-old Mariah Johnson.

Johnson was a passenger in a Honda Civic that was hit by an Atlanta man driving a Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck around 9:30 p.m. on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Police say the driver of the Toyota Tacoma was identified as Jose Alejandro Cuahuizo-Varela drove away and was later captured by officers in Doraville.

He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on felony homicide by vehicle and hit-and-run charges in addition to DUI.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!