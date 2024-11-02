7-year-old Georgia boy found safe after being kidnapped, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department says a missing 7-year-old has been found safe, but the suspected kidnapper is still on the run.

Police said Miguel Coggins was kidnapped by Diamond Allen Dupree on Oct. 25 at a residence located at 2233 Cherokee Valley Dr. in Lithonia.

Early Saturday morning, DKPD confirmed that Miguel had been found safe. Police said the boy was dropped off with his grandmother, but Dupree was still on the run

Police said Coggins was believed to be with his father’s ex-girlfriend, Dupree.

Anyone with information about where Dupree may be is asked to call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7850.