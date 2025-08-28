66-year-old man drowns in Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, GA — The body of a 66-year-old man was recovered in Lake Lanier.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 66-year-old Brent James Williams was recovered in about 12 feet of water using an underwater drone.

Williams was reported missing near a private dock on Sportsman Club Drive.

According to BJ Williams with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, one of Brent Williams’ tenants called 9-1-1 after he never returned from his evening swim.

“The body was about 10 feet away from the dock and it was submerged about 12 feet. At that point, it was dark,” Hall County Sheriff’s Office official BJ Williams said.

Officials say foul play is not suspected.