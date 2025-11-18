Local

60-year-old cyclist killed, struck by car in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly accident involving a cyclist struck by a car in northwest Atlanta.

The victim is a 60-year-old man who was riding his bike southbound at the intersection of Westland Boulevard and MLK Drive.

The 24-year-old driver of a Honda Civic struck the cyclist, who appears to have entered the intersection, despite a red light.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash investigation tied up traffic in the area for hours.

The man driving the Honda remained on scene and was not injured. So far, no charges have been filed.

