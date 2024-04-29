6-year-old riding scooter in his own driveway hit by intoxicated driver, family says

TIFTON, Ga. — A 6-year-old Georgia boy was riding his scooter when he was hit by an intoxicated driver, according to his family.

Ross McCellen was hit in Tifton on April 26 while riding his scooter in his own driveway. He was taken to the hospital in Atlanta, where he is now in the intensive care unit.

According to family members, Ross has a brain bleed and injuries to his kidney and the ligaments in his neck.

“We know the burdens that his mother, Lauren, will be facing and know that no monetary amount could take this pain away,” organizers said on GoFundMe. “However, understanding the financial strains this will put on the family we are asking for donations. All monies will go straight to the family to help in this time of crisis. Thank you for your prayers and generosity.”

The name of the driver who hit Ross has not been released. It’s unclear what charges that person is facing.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $3,000 to help with the child’s medical expenses.