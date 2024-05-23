6-year-old dies days after I-75 crash that killed his brother, parents

A Bartow County 6-year-old has died days after his older brother and parents were killed in a crash.

Family friends confirmed that Titus Mason was removed from life support on Wednesday.

Titus and his family were heading home from a church event when the crash killed his parents Dakarai and Erin and his older brother Brandon Crawford.

The Mason family’s youngest son, 5-year-old Noah, is expected to survive.

“Please continue to pray for us, for the other families touched by this tragedy, & for our little Noah who is going through the unimaginable loss of his entire immediate family. There are just no words for this hurt,” Erin’s cousin Brittany Sanders posted on a GoFundMe.

Investigators said the Kia van that the Mason family was traveling in veered across the center median, setting off a chain-reaction crash. It’s unclear why the van went off the road.

Aimee Odom, who was driving one of the other cars, died when her car was hit. Her friends said that she was heading to a graduation party before the crash.

Odom’s family will hold a memorial service for her at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Owen Funeral Home in Cartersville. Her family asks people who attend to wear their pink and make donations to the Georgia Innocence Project in lieu of flowers.

Brandon Crawford’s funeral will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Cartersville. A visitation will take place on Sunday at Mack Eppinger & Sons Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced for Dakarai, Erin and Titus Mason. A GoFundMe has been set up here to help with expenses.