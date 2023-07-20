54-year-old man drowns after attempting to rescue his dog his dog at Lake Allatoona, officials say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man has drowned after allegedly trying to rescue his dog.

Just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, the Department of Natural Resources said they were called to the Little River Boat ramp on Lake Allatoona.

When officials arrived, they learned that a man, identified as Jackie Merrell of Ellijay, had reportedly disappeared near the falls in Little River.

Witnesses told authorities that Merrell was swimming out to his dog in the water when he went under.

According to officials, the Cherokee County dive team located the victim in 15 feet of water. Merrell was taken to Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cherokee County officials did not provide details on the condition of the dog.





