50 new U.S. citizens take the oath in Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — This week as our nation celebrated its independence, 50 people in DeKalb County became United States citizens.

Channel 2 Action News reporter Berndt Petersen was along Parklake Drive in DeKalb County where many told him they will never forget this day.

Alexandra Gomez couldn’t wait to recite the words to the pledge of allegiance. She believes we all have defining moments.

This was one of hers.

“It’s so emotional. This has been a long journey,” Gomez said.

At the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services field office Thursday, they welcomed 50 new U.S. citizens from 30 different countries.

“America is a nation of immigrants. From every corner of this globe,” U.S. Representative Lucy McBath told them.

Seventy-one-year-old Danny Patterson was born in Jamaica. But he says he always dreamed of coming to America.

“Land of opportunity. I think it’s the greatest country in the world,” Patterson said.

Gomez once called Colombia home. She says she is now proud to call America home.

“I love America. I’m so proud to become a United States citizen. It’s an honor,” Gomez said.

