5 Georgia school districts accused of Title IX violations over discrimination, assault cases

At least five Georgia school districts are accused of violating Title IX and one attorney has confirmed plans to file federal lawsuits against the districts on behalf of students.

Attorney Mel Hewitt is underscoring allegations of Title IX violations in six different cases of teacher-on-student and student-on-student assaults in Georgia public schools -- some of which occurred in metro Atlanta.

At a news conference, Hewitt discussed cases involving Carroll, DeKalb, Douglas, Gwinnett and Washington school districts.

Title IX is a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination, including sexual abuse, assault and coercion in educational institutions that receive federal funding.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates and continuing coverage.





©2024 Cox Media Group