5 GA family members die in plane crash on way home from Cooperstown baseball tournament

MASONVILLE, N.Y. — Five members from the same metro Atlanta family died in a plane crash on their way home from a baseball tournament in New York.

On Sunday afternoon, New York State Police responded to a plane crash in Masonville, New York, about an hour south of Cooperstown where the tournament happened.

Search teams found the bodies of five passengers in the wreckage.

They identified the victims as 76-year-old Roger Beggs, 43-year-old Laura Van Epps, 42-year-old Ryan Van Epps, 12-year-old James R. Van Epps and 10-year-old Harrison Van Epps.

Police said the victims were from Georgia. They were heading to West Virginia to refuel for the rest of the trip home to Cobb County International Airport.

NYSP has not said what caused the plane to crash.

“As we learn of this tragic news, please join Marty, the girls, and me in praying for the loved ones of the Beggs and VanEpps families. We offer our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved them,” Gov. Brian Kemp wrote in a statement.







