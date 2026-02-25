43-year-old metro Atlanta woman mauled by dog

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County Police Department are investigating a deadly dog attack.

Beoncia Loveless, director of the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office, said autopsy identified the victim as 43-year-old My-Noviah Tinsley.

“Her examination revealed numerous bite and mauling injuries from the animals that were found at her residence,” said Loveless.

She was found dead at her residence on Anderson Valley Drive.

Officials said several dogs were found at the scene when officers discovered Tinsley’s body. The dogs have been taken to the DeKalb County Animal Shelter as the investigation continues.