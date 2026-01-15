42-year-old man found shot dead in Atlanta parking deck, police searching for shooter

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have asked for the public’s help in finding the person wanted in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this week.

Officers say 42-year-old Charlie Davis was found in a parking deck in the downtown Atlanta area with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday.

Police are asking for anyone that has any information for the case to call Detective Q. Green at 404-326-0156 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Anyone who provides information can remain anonymous and receive a reward of up to $5,000.