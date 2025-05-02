4 injured after Forsyth County facility roof collapses

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway in Forsyth County after a roof collapsed at a manufacturing facility on Friday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to 200 Technology Dr. around 1 p.m. after reports of a roof collapse on a building during a severe thunderstorm with wind and hail.

Forsyth County Fire Department officials said four employees were transported to Northside Forsyth Hospital with minor injuries.

The building sustained substantial damage and flooding.

There was no release of any hazardous materials, according to Forsyth County officials.