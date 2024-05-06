Local

4 adults, 2 dogs without a home after Lithonia house fire

By WSBTV

Crews respond to fire on Lown Farm Lane

By WSBTV

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Lithonia on Monday morning.

Captain Jaeson Daniels with DeKalb Fire told Channel 2 Action News that the fire happened after 5:30 a.m. at a home on Lown Farm Lane.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the home. Everyone was already out of the home by the time the firefighters arrived.

No one was injured during the fire.

A total of four adults and two dogs were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

