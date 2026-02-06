3 metro Atlanta students arrested, about 150 walk out in ‘unauthorized political protest’

COWETA COUNTY, GA — Three students were arrested at East Coweta High School on Friday after what officials call an ‘unauthorized political protest.’

A letter from the Coweta County Schools Superintendent says he’s appalled at the actions of some students who ignored or openly defied requests and even damaged property.

The district says students were warned earlier this week about political demonstrations and they do not allow students to walk out of class under any circumstances.

A code yellow was issued at East Coweta High School as about 150 students walked out.