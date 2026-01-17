3 men shot after altercation in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after three people were shot early Saturday morning in Atlanta.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue around 2 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old man with a possible gunshot wound to his right foot, a 27-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to his left arm, and a 21-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds to his left shoulder and to his left ankle.

All three victims were rushed to the hospital. The identities of the victims and current extent of their injuries are unknown.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that there was a large physical dispute at the location involving a number of people which escalated to gunfire,” Atlanta police officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.