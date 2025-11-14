Local

3 counts dismissed against President Trump in Fulton County election interference case

By WSB Radio News Staff
President Donald Trump
FULTON COUNTY, GA — Three counts were dismissed in the election interference case against President Donald Trump on Friday.

Superior Court Judge Scott McCafee tossed counts 14, 15, and 27, which relate to criminal attempt and conspiracy to filing false documents.

McCafee denies the remaining motions, however, he said this does not include challenges concerning presidential immunity.

On Friday morning, Peter J. Skandalakis formally appointed himself to lead the prosecution, meeting a court-ordered deadline to name a replacement for disqualified Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

