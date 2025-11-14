New prosecutor assigns himself to lead Georgia’s 2020 election case after replacement search fails

ATLANTA — Georgia’s 2020 election interference case took a major turn Friday morning as Peter J. Skandalakis formally appointed himself to lead the prosecution, meeting a court-ordered deadline to name a replacement for disqualified Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Skandalakis, who heads the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, said he contacted multiple prosecutors in recent weeks, but each declined the role. He said allowing the deadline to pass which would have resulted in the case being dismissed, was not an option he believed appropriate given the public interest.

He also noted he did not receive the full investigative file until late October and early November, including 101 boxes of documents and an 8-terabyte hard drive, leaving him without enough time to complete a full review before the November 14th deadline.

Skandalakis said assigning the case to himself will allow him to finish that review and determine how the state should proceed. He added that his only goal is to handle the matter “properly, fairly, and with full transparency.”

He says he will not comment further at this time.