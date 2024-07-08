3 Atlanta Braves selected to MLB All-Star Game roster

ATLANTA — Two members of the Atlanta Braves who were not on the team a year ago are headed to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game after they were selected for the National League roster on Sunday. Pitchers Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and slugger Marcell Ozuna were named to the team on Sunday afternoon.

Lopez got the news after throwing six strong innings in a 6-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday in a game where the Braves hit four homeruns.

Sale is headed for his eighth All-Star appearance as he boasts a 2.71 earned run average, along with 11 wins.

Ozuna is the only position player from the Braves selected to the team as a designated hitter on the NL reserves. Ozuna is batting .295 with 23 home runs and 72 runs batted in, all of which lead the team.

Ozuna makes his return to the All-Star Game since 2017. This will be his third career appearance.

The game is scheduled for July 16 at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, TX.



